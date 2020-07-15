Ready to offer financial support to Dutee Chand: Parth Jindal

New Delhi: Parth Jindal, director of JSW Sports, on Wednesday said that he had offered to support ace sprinter Dutee Chand many a time in the past and the offer is still open if she is in need of financial help. Dutee had recently put up a post on her Facebook account saying she was putting her car on sell as she needs funds to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year.

She later deleted her post but not before it made headlines across the country. Former tennis player Somdev Devvarman shared the story on his Twitter handle and his post read: "When our athletes win, it's almost always despite the system, not because of it."

Jindal, whose Indian Institute of Sports sponsors many Indian athletes, took note of this post from Devvarman and wrote: "Complete nonsense -- we have offered to support her so many times at IIS. The offer is still wide open."

Parth Jindal. File photo: IANS

Devvarman then replied as saying: "I can't speak on how and why she spent her money or funds. I don't know her personal situation. I feel it would be best of all go Govt. funds and prize money were transparent. The larger point I was trying to make is that most athletes make it despite the system. Still stand by that."

Dutee had earlier told IANS that she had spent a fortune on her training for Tokyo Olympics, before it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I had started my Olympic training in October last year. I had set up a team to help me with my training -- from coach, fitness trainer, physio and running partner. From October to February I had spent (Rs) 30 lakh on my training," Dutee had said.