Tokyo 2020: Schedule of Indians on Thursday

Tokyo: Following is the schedule of Indian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. All timings in IST.

ATHLETICS

Men’s 20km Race Walk Final (K T Irfan, Rahul Rohila, Sandeep Kumar), 1 pm

GOLF



Women’s individual strokeplay round 2 , Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, 4 am

HOCKEY

Men’s bronze medal match, India vs Germany, 7 am

WRESTLING

Women's freestyle 53kg 1/8 (Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Mattsson), 8 am onwards

Men's freestyle 57kg final (Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev), 2.45 pm

Men's freestyle 86kg bronze medal match (Deepak Punia), 2.45 pm onwards

Women's freestyle 57 kgrepechage (Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova), 7.30 am onwards