BWF World Championships: Srikanth has it easy

PTI
Published: December 13, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round. File photo

Huelva (Spain): Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth beat Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his BWF World Championships campaign on a winning note here on Sunday.

The 12th-seed beat the local challenger 21-12, 21-16 in 36 minutes in the first round of the men's singles event.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost in straight games to Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round.

Attri and Sumeeth lost 16-21, 15-21 in 32 minutes to make an exit from the showpiece event.

Earlier in the day, the women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar.

Reigning champion P V Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, will open her campaign against Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

