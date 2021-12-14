BWF World Championships: Prannoy rallies to down Angus

Huelva (Spain): India's H S Prannoy fought back from a game down to beat Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus in his men's singles match but the country's doubles pairs suffered heavy defeats to make first round exits from the BWF World Championship here on Monday.



Having lost the first game, Prannoy came back to win 13-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a contest that stretched to one hour and 11 minutes.



However, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan suffered a crushing 8-21, 4-21 loss to Denmark's Mathias Thyrri and Mai Surrow, the mixed doubles first round match lasting barely 21 minutes.



Then, in a men's doubles match, India's Arun George and Sanyam Shukla lost to the Chinese duo of Ou Xuan Yi and Zhang Nan 15-21, 14-21. The winners took just 32 minutes to seal the match in their favour and progress to the next round of the prestigious tournament.



Utkarsh Arora and Karishma Wadkar lost their mixed doubles match to Germany's Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann 20-22, 16-21.

