WWE superstar Razor Ramon dies at 63

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Scott Hall a.k.a. Razor Ramon has died at the age of 63.

"WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," the WWE wrote on its offcial website.

Hall began his career in 1984 before joining the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) as 'The Diamond Studd' in 1991.

He began his WWE journey as 'Razor Ramon' in 1992 and went on to become a four-time Intercontinental champion.

In 1996, Hall joined the Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash as founding members of nWo (New World Order) after rejoining WCW.