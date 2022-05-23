Thailand Open: Zii Jia, Tzu-ying emerge champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Tai Tzu-ying celebrates after beating Chen Yufei in the final. Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha

Bangkok: Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia won the Thailand Open after beating China's Li Shi Feng 17-21, 21-11, 23-21 in the men's singles final here on Sunday.

 

It was the world No 6 Zii Jia's second title on the trot after winning the Asian crown in Manila earlier this month.

Zii Jia pocketed $27,000, while Shi Feng was richer by $13,680.

 

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying defeated Olympic champion Chen Yufei to win the women's singles title. The world No. 2 won 21-15, 17-21, 21-12.

 

Their encounter was a rematch of last year's Tokyo Olympics final where Tai came second best.

