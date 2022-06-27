Indian eves make it three in a row

New Delhi: The Indian senior women's volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 to notch up their third straight win in the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Sunday.
The scores read 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in favour of India.
The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on Thursday.
From the Indian side, attacker Anushree K P and blocker S Soorya shone.
Achyuta Samanta, President of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team on making it three in a row.
Earlier, India had outplayed Singapore and Uzbekistan.