Indian eves make it three in a row

New Delhi: The Indian senior women's volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 to notch up their third straight win in the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, on Sunday.

The scores read 25-17, 25-16, 25-22 in favour of India.

The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on Thursday.

From the Indian side, attacker Anushree K P and blocker S Soorya shone.

Achyuta Samanta, President of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team on making it three in a row.

Earlier, India had outplayed Singapore and Uzbekistan.