CWG 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth advance with easy wins

Birmingham: Ace Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in the women's singles first round, Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9, 21-9 in the men's singles event.

Taking the court first, the last edition's silver medallist Sindhu did not need her 'A' game since the Maldives shuttler was no match for her.

Fathimath produced some resistance in the second game but Sindhu pulled away from 9-9.

Srikanth was crestfallen after losing his singles match against lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia in the mixed team final but the world No. 13 seemed to have taken it in his stride as he comfortably beat his rival.

He used his cross-court angled drop shots to good effect to pocket points.

Most of the points which the Ugandan managed were from unforced errors of Srikanth.