CWG gold medallist PV Sindhu pulls out of World Championships with injury

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2022 09:05 PM IST Updated: August 13, 2022 09:43 PM IST
PV Sindhu. File photo: PTI

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, PV Sindhu has announced that she is pulling out of the upcoming badminton World Championships with an injury.

Sindhu, who won the world championship in 2019 will be a huge miss for India at the upcoming edition in Tokyo beginning August 22.

In a message she tweeted, Sindhu revealed that she had to play through pain in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

"While I'm on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India, unfortunately I have to pull out of the World Championships.

"I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarterfinals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could.

"The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks.

Thank you all for your support and love," Sindhu tweeted.

