Food kept in stadium toilet at UP sports camp

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The photographs of cooked rice placed on the floor of a toilet in the sports stadium in Saharanpur have gone viral on social media, leading to a major controversy.

The rice was allegedly served to around 200 players who are taking part in a three-day state level U-17 girls' Kabaddi tournament in Saharanpur district, which started last Friday.

Sports officer of Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, dismissed the allegations, terming them as 'baseless'.

"The food served to players here is of good quality. Food, including rice, 'dal' and 'sabji' were cooked in large vessels in a traditional brick oven near the swimming pool," he said.

A player at the camp said, "From the vessel, cooked rice was taken out in a big plate and was placed on the toilet floor near its gate. Next to the rice plate, were leftover 'pooris' on a piece of paper on the floor. The rice was then served to the players for lunch."

A few players raised the matter before a stadium official. The official informed the sports officer, Animesh Saxena, who 'reprimanded' the cooks.

"There was a shortage of space and the food was cooked near the stadium pool," the sports officer said.