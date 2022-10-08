I have taken injury in my stride, says PV Sindhu

Ahmedabad: P V Sindhu has proven to be an epitome of grit and determination, having won medals at almost all the major badminton tournaments including a double at the Olympics. The ace shuttler is now on the path to recovery after sustaining an ankle injury during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Although she had to pull out of the ongoing National Games here, she attended the opening ceremony and spent her time at the three Games venues in Ahmedabad, Surat and Gandhinagar, watching her favourite sporting events.

Sindhu was also spotted at the shooting venue, taking tips from Olympic medallist Gagan Narang on holding a rifle and firing techniques! She also took part in the Navaratri festival and showed her Garba dancing skills. That is how she is keeping herself active and in a positive headspace while dealing with the injury, Sindhu said in a virtual interview with Malayala Manorama.

Excerpts:

How is your leg holding up?

I picked up a stress fracture on the left angle during the Commonwealth Games. I feel better now. The doctors have advised rest for a few weeks. If I play before fully recovering, the injury may aggravate.

Are you sad to miss the National Games?

Definitely. It is the biggest sporting event in the country. I first suffered the injury during the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games. As I was resolved to take home the gold, I continued to play despite being in severe pain. I could win the gold but the pain aggravated. I was shattered and even thought that my career was going to end. It has been physically and mentally painful. However, I tried to be positive. reminding myself that this too shall pass.

You have a sterling record at the World Championships, but you were forced to pull out of it as well…

I was glued to the television watching each and every match. I was confident that I could have won a medal if I took part in the World Championships. Interestingly, I have a better head-to-head record against Akane Yamaguchi, who emerged champion.