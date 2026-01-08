India's PV Sindhu advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 on Thursday with a commanding straight-games win over higher-ranked Japanese player Tomoka Miyazaki.

The former world champion, competing after a prolonged injury lay-off, defeated the eighth-seeded Miyazaki 21-8, 21-13 in just 33 minutes. The victory extended Sindhu's head-to-head record to 2–1 against the Japanese teenager.

Sindhu took control early, racing to a 5–1 lead before reeling off 13 consecutive points to open up an imposing 18–4 advantage, wrapping up the opening game with ease.

The second game followed a similar pattern, though the 19-year-old Miyazaki briefly stayed in contention at 8–9. Sindhu, however, drew on her experience to pull clear, stretching the lead to 17–11 before closing out the match comfortably. Sindhu will take on the winner of the pre-quarterfinal game between China's Gao Fang Jie and third-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi.

Meanwhile, India's challenge in the men's singles suffered a setback, with Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty both exiting in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sen was beaten by Hong Kong China's Lee Cheuk Yiu in a hard-fought contest, losing 22-20, 21-15 in 53 minutes. Shetty, meanwhile, put up a strong fight against top seed Shi Yu Qi of China before going down 18-21, 21-18, 12-21 in a 70-minute slugfest.