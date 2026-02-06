India's campaign in the Badminton Asia Team Championship ended in the quarterfinals, with the women's side suffering a 0-3 loss to a second-string China and the men losing 1-3 to Korea at Qingdao in China.

In the previous edition in 2024, the women's side had won a historic gold, but the absence of singles ace P V Sindhu made the task of defending the title difficult.

Tanvi Sharma lost 9-21, 9-21 to Gao Fang Jie before the doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost a hard-fought tie (22-24 18-21) to the world No. 4 pair of Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian. Kannur native Treesa was the lone Malayali in the women's side.

In the second singles, Rakshitha Ramraj recovered to level the battle by taking the second set but lost 14-21, 21-15, 17-21.

The men's team, too, were without a couple of stars, including Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Ayush Shetty stepped up in the place of Lakshya, who had a back injury. Shetty lost to Yoo Tae Bin before Chirag Shetty and Hariharan Amsakarunan lost 11-21, 13-21 to Song Hyun Cho and Kim Won Ho.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former silver medallist at the world championships, gave India hope with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Choi Ji Hoon. But Korea took the second doubles with their pair of Jin Yong and Ki Dong Ju defeating Pruthvi Krishnan and K Sai Pratheek 21-11, 21-16.