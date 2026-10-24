Paris: India’s badminton ace PV Sindhu reaches the final of the French Open Badminton Tournament, here on Saturday. Sindhu defeated Japan’s Hina Akechi (21-19, 20-22, 21-16) in the final set to book her spot in the final of the tournament.

The shuttler won the encounter in a thrilling fashion, winning the first set by a close 21-19 margin. Akechi bounced back in a second set which tested the limits for both athletes, only to be won by the Japanese in a match-point. Sindhu came back dominating towards the end of the final set to rule out any chance of redemption from her opponent, securing a birth to the final.

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Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will face China’s An Se-young in the final for the title shot. The final proves to be a tough battle for the Indian, considering the An’s stunning form on her road to the final, defeating her opponents in straight sets in all her knockout games. The Chinese is currently ranked number one in the world.