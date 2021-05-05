Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Mom-to-be Strycova calls it a day

Barbora Strycova
Barbora Strycova reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimledon semifinals. File photo: AFP
AP via PTI
Published: May 05, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Topic | Tennis

Prague: Barbora Strycova, a former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist, has announced her retirement.

"Until now, tennis was the only world I knew," Strycova said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment(s) and victories were worth it."

The 35-year-old Czech player previously announced her pregnancy. She is due in September and doesn't plan to return after giving birth.

"I never planned to end my career during a pandemic," she said. "However, some moments in life just can't be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom."

Strycova won two WTA singles titles and 31 in doubles.

She was at her best at Wimbledon in 2019, when she won the women's doubles with Hsieh Su-wei to become No. 1 and reached the singles semifinals, losing to Serena Williams. Her career-high in singles was No. 16.

In 2016, she teamed up with Lucie Safarova to win the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.