Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Wimbledon: Ostapenko loses to Tomljanovic after 'liar' row

Reuters
Published: July 03, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena Ostapenko makes a return to Ajla Tomljanovic. Photo: AFP
Topic | Tennis

London: In-form Jelena Ostapenko's Wimbledon hopes were dashed in a stormy defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Saturday, with the players exchanging angry words at the net.

Latvian Ostapenko, winner of the Eastbourne grasscourt title and a dark horse at Wimbledon, went down 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 against the world No. 75.

Things boiled over when Ostapenko asked for a medical timeout when trailing 4-0 in the deciding set - prompting a furious response by Tomljanovic who accused her opponent of feigning injury in an attempt to break her rhythm.

RELATED ARTICLES

"You know she's lying," Tomljanovic told the umpire, demanding that the supervisor be called to court.

The war of words continued at the end of the match.

Ostapenko: "If you think I'm faking it, you can talk with the physio."

Tomljanovic: "I hope you feel better."

Ostapenko: "Your behaviour is terrible. You have zero respect."

Tomljanovic: "You are the one to talk."

Ostapenko: "What? So bad, so bad. You're the worst player on Tour."

Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla Tomljanovic in action against Jelena Ostapenko. Photo: Reuters

Tomljanovic had already surpassed her best Wimbledon effort by reaching round three and will now take on British teenage wildcard sensation Emma Raducanu in the last 16.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.