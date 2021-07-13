Malayalam
Federer withdraws from Olympics with a knee injury

Reuters
Published: July 13, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Roger Federer
Federer was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon. Photo: AFP

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation. He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season.

He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon."During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland."I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar.

"Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.

