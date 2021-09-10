Five from Trivandrum Tennis Club to compete in ITF Seniors World Team Championships

Five players from Trivandrum Tennis Club have made it to the Indian teams for the ITF Seniors World Team Championships to be held in Umag, Croatia, from September 12 to 17.

The selected players are M S Krishnakumar, K Shankar, A Sanjaikumar, M R Ramesh and B Govind Krishnakumar.

M S Krishnakumar is the captain of the four-member Indian team in the 40 plus category.

Shankar will compete in the 50 plus event, while Sanjaikumar is in the fray in the 55 plus division.

Ramesh and Govind will take part in the 65 plus and 70 plus categories respectively.