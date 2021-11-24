Malayalam
World No. 1 Ash Barty announces engagement

Reuters
Published: November 24, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Ash Barty
Ash Barty got engaged to longtime partner Garry Kissick. Photo: Instagram/@ashbarty
Topic | Tennis

World  No. 1 Ash Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday.

"Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.

Barty, 25, will finish the year ranked world No. 1 for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season, including Wimbledon to claim her second major title.

She last competed at the US Open in September before returning home to Australia, and can expect the strong support of fans in Melbourne Park at January's Australian Open.

