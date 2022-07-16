It's a baby boy for Maria Sharapova

Published: July 16, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Sharapova shared a picture of the newborn along with her fiance. Photo: Instagram@mariasharapova

Former world No. 1 tennis player Maria Sharapova has been blessed with a baby boy. Sharapova announced the birth of her first child Theodore on Friday on social media and shared a picture of the newborn along with her fiance.

"The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova, who is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, said in an Instagram post.

The five-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in 2020. Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam - Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy. 

