Naomi Osaka withdraws from Tokyo tournament due to abdominal pain

Reuters
Published: September 22, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Naomi Osaka in action during her first-round match against Danielle Collins in the US Open. File Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Tokyo: Naomi Osaka's title defence at her home Pan Pacific Open ended on Thursday when the former world number one withdrew ahead of her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to abdominal pain.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," said the four-time Grand Slam champion, who won the tournament when it was last held in 2019 in her hometown of Osaka.

"It's an honour to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won't let me."

RELATED ARTICLES

It was the latest setback for the 24-year-old, who sat out the entire grasscourt season with an Achilles injury and also retired from her first-round match in Toronto with a back problem in the leadup to the US Open.

Brazil's Haddad Maia will face either fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova or Mexican qualifier, Fernanda Contreras Gomez, in the quarter-finals.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout