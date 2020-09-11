Driving tests to resume from Sept 14. Here are the new COVID-19 regulations

Thiruvananthapuram: Driving tests, that were suspended due to COVID-19, will be resumed from September 14. Driving schools can also resume functioning from next Monday.

RTOs will carry out inspections at the test ground to ensure that COVID-19 protocol is being followed.

Those who had taken learners' licence before the lockdown was imposed in March or those who had failed in driving tests can appear for the test till October 15. Others will be given opportunity later.

Learners' test will continue to be held online.

Driving test: Regulations

* Those from containment zones will not be allowed to take part in driving test or undergo training at driving schools.

* People with symptoms such as fever, cough, cold will not be allowed to take part. Those with quarantined people at home will also be not allowed to take part. Also, those who have not completed the 14-day quarantine period after returning from other states or countries. An affidavit from panchayat or health department authorities in this regard will have to be submitted.

* Temporary ban for those above 65, with other ailments or pregnant women.

* Family members or friends should not accompany those arriving for tests to the ground, office or school.

* Only the candidate and the inspector should be in the vehicle for the road test. Officials will have to mandatorily wear masks, gloves, and face shields.

* People should also bring a small bottle of sanitiser and disinfect their hands before and after the test. Also, wear masks and gloves.

Driving class

* Only one individual to undergo training in the car at a time.

* After one session of training, steering wheel, gear lever, seat belt, handle, mirror, door handle, and two-wheeler handle should be disinfected.

* Instructors will have to mandatorily wear masks, gloves, face shields.

* Employees of the driving school should not be from containment zones. Nor there should be any quarantined person at their homes.

* The institution and the premises should be disinfected.

* COVID-19 protocol and guidelines should be followed at the school and ground.

* The vehicle should also be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Three litres of disinfectant should be stored at the driving school.

* Windows should be left open; no air-conditioning.