Cyclone Michaung: Railways announce several cancellations, including Sabarimala Special

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 04, 2023 09:24 PM IST Updated: December 04, 2023 09:29 PM IST
Representational graphic: Shutterstock

The Southern Railways have announced the cancellation of several services from Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore because of Cyclone Michaung.

The railways have set up help desks for passengers. The numbers are, Chennai Central: 04425330714, Chenai Egmore: 9003161811.

The Chennai Central Sabarimala Special service (train no. 06092) is among the fully cancelled services.

Train no. 12696, Thiruvananthapuram Central - MGR Chennai Central SF Express has also been cancelled, announced the Southern Railway.

