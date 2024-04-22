Frame laws to conduct Thrissur Pooram, don't let police to intervene in customs: Thiruvambady Devaswom

Thrissur: Thiruvambady Devaswom, one of the organisers of the world-famous Thrissur Pooram, has appealed the Kerala government to frame laws for the smooth conduct of the yearly festival.

The Devaswom representative raised the demand while addressing a press conference here on Monday. Criticising the unnecessary police intervention that disrupted the festivities on April 19, they said that police should refrain from intervening in customs related to Thrissur Pooram.



“Police should be asked to provide necessary security for Pooram. Management of the festival belongs to the devaswom boards involved. Customary rituals should not be changed as per the wish of the officers,” asserted Devaswom members.

Meanwhile, they welcomed the government's decision to transfer Thrissur city police commissioner Ankit Asokan over the unnecessary curbs imposed on Pooram. At the same time, they defended Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarsan and noted that he was very cordial with them. On Sunday, the Chief Minister recommended the transfer of Ankit Asokan and Sudarsan and ordered a probe into the complaints against police over Thrissur Pooram.

“We are planning to meet the Chief Minister after the Lok Sabha polls to discuss the issues related to Pooram. Usually, the police agree with our decisions in Pooram meetings. But they implement their own decisions,” said the board president Sundar Menon.

The devaswom board complained that for the first time in history, the Pooram Exhibition was stopped and it incurred a huge loss. Though the police promised the devaswom boards that no roads would be blocked till 2 am, they denied public access to 19 pocket roads connecting Swaraj Round by placing barricades.

Responding to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's interference against police curbs, Thiruvambady devaswom board argued that no member of the festival committee sought his help.

“ There is no need to politicise Pooram. Suresh Gopi's PA contacted us for him. We would like to thank CM and minister K Rajan for their timely intervention to end the issues related to Pooram. We are not interested in further probe. But the city police commissioner should be punished. We won't tolerate Police Gunda Raj,” asserted Thiruvambady devaswom.

Devasom secretary T Gireesh Kumar and joint secretary P Sasidharan also participated in the press meet.