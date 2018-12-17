Getting back 'Randamoozham' script is our priority, says MT's daughter

Even as director Shrikumar Menon claimed he will begin works on 'Randamoozham' soon, script writer M T Vasudevan Nair's daughter, Aswathy Nair pointed out that making comments on a matter that is sub judice can be regarded as contempt of court.

As controversy rages over the Rs 1,000 crore multilingual film, eminent writer M T Vasudevan Nair and director Shrikumar Menon is embroiled in a legal battle over delay in beginning the work on the movie.

“Randamoozham is a masterpiece work of my father Shri MT Vasudevan Nair and no one can make any claims on its rights as on date. We have filed the case in the court to get back the script and that is our priority,” said Aswathy on Facebook.

She also said that it is her father's dream project and once the court case is settled her father will decide as to who else will be making the movie.

'Randamoozham' is based on the Indian epic Mahabharata. MT says the script, in Malayalam as well as English, based on his novel, was given to Menon on the pledge that the filming will begin within three years. But the project hasn't taken off even after four years.

Script writer M T Vasudevan Nair.

Earlier, the Kozhikode Munsif Court had banned the director as well as the producer from using the script as their agreement with MT had lapsed.

The epic movie was planned with Mohanlal in the leading role of Mahabharata character Bheema, and with a huge star cast drawn from different languages.

Director Shrikumar Menon.

Multimillionaire expat businessman B R Shetty was to fund it. Sources linked to the project had claimed this would be the most expensive film ever made in India. Meanwhile, MT has not responded to the issue till now.