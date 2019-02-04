Why this lady inspires actor Ayushmann and us

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap stands as a real inspiration for taking 'bold' stands in life.

A teacher, Tahira who fought breast cancer head-on, shared a bold post on social media. Jotting down a long caption for the photo, she revealed how she embraced her scars as her 'badges of honour.'



"Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what. I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour."



And proud hubby and actor Ayushmann couldn't just applaud his wife. He shared the photo and wrote, “Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. These lines are for you #TahiraKashyap. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions who get depressed when they get to know about cancer. Be the lifer you are! #worldcancerday.”



As a proud survivor of breast cancer, she recently made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.



It was a few months back, Ayushmann and Tahira had revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 0 cancer with malignant cells.



The duo have been married for over 10 years and have two kids.

