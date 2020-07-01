New avenues for South Indian movie sector to facilitate digital streaming

Blue Ocean, South India’s leading business facilitation services has joined hands with prominent Mumbai-based production house Anand Kumar Productions. The association with the production house led by producer-director Anand Kumar is said to launch a unique digital branding content initiative, which will facilitate streaming of exclusive South Indian movies, short films and web series on video streaming platforms.

A dynamic shift in entertainment consumption patterns and preferences is noticeable in the aftermath of the lockdown with social media and small digital screen suddenly becoming the go-to platform for entertainment.

“Digital content is the new trend and is making inroads into the lives of audiences at an unexpected pace. With this collaboration, new avenues will open up for the South Indian movie sector, especially for those budding talents who through these small screen spaces are attempting to lay their mark in the industry,” producer-director Anand Kumar said.

Bency Arackal, founder and chairman, Blue Ocean business consultancy, said: “South Indian entertainment industry has been synonymous with ground breaking content for the digital medium and we’re extremely proud to have Anand Kumar Productions Pvt Ltd. (AKPPL) on-board. We’ll air unreleased movies and web series with exclusive storyline and outstanding star cast, that would be digitally released not only in India but abroad too where south Indian films and web series are a craze. We’re sure our audience will love it.”

Through the tie-up with the AKPPL, Blue Ocean plans to foray into South Indian entertainment industry.