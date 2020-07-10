5 Years of Baahubali: This video from SS Rajamouli film will take you on a nostalgia trip

Director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning released in theaters worldwide five years ago on July 10. The movie featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannnaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and others in the lead roles.

'Why Katappa Killed Baahubali?' was the question, everyone asked after watching the film. Celebrating the anniversary, the makers came out with a special video with major glimpses from the movie.

Actor Prabhas too shared a still from the movie where he can be seen riding a horse.

Fans too have already been rejoicing about the same and Baahubali is trending on Twitter.

Baahubali: The Beginning' was released in 2015 and the second part 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' came in 2017 respectively. The film has been written by Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad. 'Baahubali 2' was made in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, Japanese, Russian and Chinese later on.