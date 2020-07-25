{{head.currentUpdate}}

Engaged couple Miya and Ashwin pose for Vanitha cover page

miya-ashwin-vanitha-cover
Actress Miya George recently got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip and shared the big news on social media. Now, ahead of their wedding, the duo appeared on the cover page of popular Malayalam magazine Vanitha.

While Miya was seen in a purple outfit with a matching neckpiece, Ashwin was seen in a formal suit. The duo looked adorable together and fans are now looking forward for their big day.

Miya's low-key engagement ceremony reportedly took place at Ashwin Philip's residence in Kerala with only family members in attendance.

The 28-year-old actress will reportedly get married in September.

Miya will next be seen in a Tamil film titled Cobra, co-starring Vikram.

