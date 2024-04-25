Samantha experiences 'Aavesham' hangover, calls FaFa's film 'madness'

The Fahadh Faasil-starring film 'Aavesham' has been receiving glowing reviews from audiences since its release, and the latest to join the chorus of praise is actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 'Aavesham' has created ripples in the South Indian film industry after its release, amassing over Rs 40 crore in net revenues within a mere 12 days. Samantha recently took to her Instagram Stories to share her firsthand experience of watching the film.

Reflecting on the movie in detail, the actress exclaimed, 'Aavesham was all kinds of madness, the kind of madness I love!' She emphasized its intention to "break the rules" and noted its seamless transition across genres throughout the narrative.

Samantha also stressed the importance of experiencing 'Aavesham' in a theatre, emphasizing that it's one of those films meant solely for the big screen. She even made a mental note never to miss a Fahadh Faasil film, echoing sentiments she had come across referring to him as "FAFA on steroids."