Young 'Ranga' in 'Aavesham' looks inspired by these cultural icons. Will it get a spinoff?

Why isn't anyone talking about Ranga in Aavesham? Eda mone, not the flamboyant gangster with the handlebar moustache, who stands out in spotless whites and decks himself up in gold, the other one, the cleanshaven youngster with a deep fade French cut, who sports a cheap multi-colour windbreaker jacket.

If you saw the movie, you only had a few glimpses of that Ranga, simply because he's got little screentime, so little that it almost feels like a tease. The makers left you hanging, fascinated by the character with an underdeveloped arc. That the versatile Fahadh Faasil has played both versions with equal elan only adds to the intrigue.

The older version of Ranga, or should I say the only Ranga that writer-director Jithu Madhavan acquaints us with, is the protagonist. He is cheerful, chatty and doesn't use 'tools' -- because apparently he made a promise to his mother -- not until he is cornered, in the climax. Nevertheless, he's got a battery of goons to do the dirty job.

On the other hand, the younger Ranga is much in contrast. He is taciturn and has a propensity for violence. He is alone because his mother went away. He tucks a 'tool' under his belt, a bottle opener/stinger, and doesn't hesitate to use it.

Director Jithu and Fahadh have implied in a few promotional interviews that the older Ranga was styled on a real-life gangster in Bengaluru. Even otherwise it is not uncommon to find men who wear long sleeves, in white.

But what about the younger Ranga, why does he look the way he looks in the cameo? More Middle Eastern than South Indian. More ... outlier. In other words, who was (were) the inspiration for that Ranga? The cast and crew have been vague in that regard, yet.

That said, young Ranga's unique style has a close likeness to a famous person, British boxing great 'Prince' Naseem Hamed. One can find a vintage photograph of the 'Prince' on his Instagram. Place it side by side with a snapshot of Ranga and the resemblance is uncanny.

But from a person in the know of things, it is understood that the prime inspiration for young Ranga was the main character in the video album 'Territory' by French music band 'The Blaze'. French-Algerian actor Dali Benssalah, who later starred in the epic action drama 'Athena', is the protagonist in 'Territory' that bagged a few laurels, including in the UK Music Video Awards in 2017.

The similarity with Ranga is telling. His trim, costume, and even the longing for his mother's affection look, so inspired. Young Ranga could have been styled on the 'Territory', the 'Prince' or just someone random. One thing is certain, young Ranga's character conceals more than what the makers chose to reveal and for that at least it deserves a spinoff.