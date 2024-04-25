Malayalam
Prithviraj celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with wife Supriya Menon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2024 04:16 PM IST
Prithviraj and Supriya
Prithviraj and Supriya. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran marked his 13th wedding anniversary by sharing a photo on Instagram with his wife, Supriya Menon. The couple sported sunglasses as they embraced during a boat ride.
In the caption, the actor penned a note, saying, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come."

Supriya also shared a sweet post for her husband on social media.
She wrote: "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that’s been rocky many times! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams and live our best lives."
(With IANS inputs)

