I fought to get cured: Sumalatha shares her COVID-19 struggle

Yesteryear actress Sumalatha had tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of July. However, the actress has completely recovered and is currently in quarantine. She wasn’t admitted to the hospital; instead she was in home isolation, taking medicines as prescribed by the doctors.

“My fight with the disease was similar to the great courage displayed by the soldiers who fight for our country. I have fought to get cured and win back my life. It was this spirit which made me recover soon even when I was in home isolation,” says Sumalatha. The actress had decided not to get admitted into a hospital as the number of patients had skyrocketed. Besides, she wanted others to get preference at the hospital as well.

“Ambareesh used to say that life would always throw curveballs at us and what matters is how we confront them. I too had faced a crisis, whose name is COVID-19. However, I have completely recovered. Now, I am sitting in front of you as a healthy person,” Sumalatha reassured her fans.

Sumalatha says testing positive for COVID-19 was nothing compared to the pains and struggles that she had suffered in life. She, however, admits that she was tensed and confused when her swabs were collected for testing. The actress was worried about how her family and relatives would react if she tested positive. When she thought she was running a fever, Sumalatha immediately went to the hospital and got herself tested. She then isolated herself in her house until the results came. She informed everyone who had been in her contact list as soon as the results came out positive. Sumalatha said she convened a press meet and informed everyone through social media as she considered it her responsibility, as a celebrity, to let everyone know.

The actress says she wasn’t admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital; instead she chose to stay at home itself. Besides proper medication and nutritious food, Sumalatha had practiced yoga to keep her mind and body healthy. “There are many who offered prayers and poojas for me. My son had taken good care of me just as I had taken care of him when he was little,” said Sumalatha. However, she added that she had communicated with her son only through phone.

Sumalatha insists that there is no need to be unnecessarily scared of Covid 19. She says that approaching the disease in the right way is what makes all the difference. Sumalatha requests her fans not to blame or mentally harass people who test positive for COVID-19. She notes that it is important to show great kindness to the patients as it would give them the courage to fight the virus.

“It wasn’t easy fighting the disease, sitting alone in a closed room. Every patient would go through fear and confusion at this stage. Covid is definitely not an invincible monster. We can easily overcome it if we stand together with unified strength. Instead of isolating the patients who are in quarantine, they should be supported and given mental strength,” concludes Sumalatha.