From Dulquer Salmaan to Aishwarya Lekshmi: Celebs pray for victims of plane crash and landslide

It was indeed a black Friday for the people of Kerala. Celebs were shocked after knowing about the day's tragedy and shared helpline and related posts on their social media pages.

At least 15 people were killed and 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers in Idukki district in the early hours of Friday.

After landslide in Idukki district on Friday morning, Air India Express flight from Dubai by evening carrying 190 passengers overshot the Kozhikode tabletop runway upon landing.

Dulquer Salmaan was among the first celeb to took to his official handles and shared that it was frightening news all around.

Nivin Pauly expressed grief and shared district collector's helpine number.

Actress Aishwarya Leksmi reminded everyone to be there for each other.

Prithviraj sharing the pics of landslide and airplane mishap said that it was a very very sad day for Kerala.

'We as a community need to stand together forgetting all the dirty politics and polarisations that are happening around us,' mentioned Neeraj Madhav.

Kalidas Jayaram spotted how fake news were being circulated and how we shouldn't be entertaining such forward messages.

The flight from Dubai was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission, meant to bring home stranded people from other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Kerala has been facing heavy rains and inclement weather in large parts of the state.