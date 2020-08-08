Will cherish our conversation: Prithviraj pays tribute to Air India Express pilot Deepak Sathe

Malayalam actor Prithviraj paid tribute to Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe on Friday after the he passed away in a tragic accident.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai which crashed and split in two while landing at Kozhikode International Airport has claimed the life of the pilot and co-pilot. The deceased have been identified as Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and First Officer Akhilesh Kumar who flew for Air India.

Prithviraj took to his Instagram page and revealed that he had the privilege of knowing the pilot personally. Sharing a pic of Deepak Sathe, Prithviraj also stated that he will cherish the conversation that they had in the past.

The bodies of the pilot and co-pilot are at MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission bringing back Indian who were stuck abroad due to the pandemic. It is to be noted that Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was stuck in Jordan with his Aadujeevitham crew amid the coronavirus pandemic, was brought back safely to India under the Vande Bharat Mission, which seeked to bring back stranded Indians in different parts of the world in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.



Many other celebs too condoled the death of the pilot and saluted his timely decision to avoid a bigger mishap. Actors like Arjun Ashokan, Tovino Thomas, Bhavana, Rajisha Vijayan shared Sathe's pic and condoled his death.