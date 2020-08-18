Screenshot of Mahesh Bhatt associate's FB post to Rhea goes viral

Screenshot of a Facebook post written by Suhrita Das, an associate of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has gone viral on social media. The Facebook post was written by Suhrita on June 14, 11.08 am, even before the world was officially aware that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was dead.

The Facebook post was addressed to Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Suhrita reportedly deleted the post and locked her Facebook profile soon after people started talking about it.

The now viral screenshot of the post has raised a question among netizens: How is it possible that the post was published on Facebook at a time when Sushant's bedroom door was not yet opened, when nobody was aware whether he was dead or not?

The post talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and claims that the actor was battling clinical depression. Netizens are also questioning how is it that such a post was published even before the actor was found hanging?

On Sunday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy retweeted a tweet by an unverified Twitter account, which goes by the name @nepotismhood. The screenshot of Suhrita Das' Facebook post has been shared by this account, which was retweeted by Swamy. The tweet reads: "How this lady from Bhatt gang can write this post on 11 am? The time they were looking for a key maker. Alert, such a important evidence guys, please do read this and viral it."

The screenshot of Suhrita Das' Facebook post reads: "Dear Rhea, when the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence, I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to."

"Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt saab or spoke to him on the phone, I have seen your journey, your struggle."

"Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, walk away or this will take you down under along with."

"You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Sushant's family has suspected foul play in his death and has sought a CBI probe.