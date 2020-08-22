Prithviraj and Supriya redefine couple goals in this loved-up pic

Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran treated us to an adorable picture of himself with wife Supriya via his social media pages on Friday. The loved-up photo perfectly redefines couple goals and at the same time gives the lazy weekend feel.

Apart from the selfie, his caption has come to the attention of fans and followers. He wrote, “Salt & Pepper ...with a whole lot of sugar.” (sic.)

While Prithviraj was seen in a salt and pepper avatar, Supriya was at her casual best. Last month, Supriya had shared a similar selfie after Prithvi shaved his beard.

Prithviraj has been very active on social media ever since he returned from Aadujeevitham location stills. He has been posting pics and videos of his little daughter Alankiritha aka Ally and their new pet Zorro.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Prithviraj will soon start working on untitled first virtual-production of India. He is also doing the pre-production works for his much awaited sequel to Lucifer.