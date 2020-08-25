I met just one person, and decided to marry him: Miya on getting hitched to Ashwin

Actress Miya is all excited and happy as she is looking forward for her big day. “Only one person came to see me with a proposal, that was Ashwin and I decided to marry him,” is how Miya describes when asked about her feelings on marrying the man of her dreams.

Further, she is beaming with smile and says, “Everyone calls him Appu and so do I.”

An engagement teaser video was released online after the formal ceremony of the couple was held on Monday at St Thomas Cathedral in Pala.

The function, which started around 12 noon, was attended by immediate family members only, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Miya's sister Gini, who runs her own Youtube channel, too shared a video capturing all the moments.

Miya, too had took to her social media pages and shared a few lovely pics.

Earlier, the actress had told in an interview that the lockdown period had given her and her fiance some quality time to bond.