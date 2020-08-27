Kangana Ranaut: If Narcotics Control Bureau enters 'Bullywood', many A-listers will be behind bars

In a shocking allegation against her Bollywood colleagues, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that if the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) starts investigation, many A-listers could end up behind bars.

Kangana made the allegation via Twitter on Wednesday and referred to the film industry as "Bullywood".

"If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Wednesday, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

The actress has alleged without taking names that her mentor used to spike her drinks when she was still a minor. Kangana also alleged that after she started attending famous film parties, she got exposed to the world of drugs, debauchery and mafia.

"I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia," Kangana wrote in a separate tweet.

Kangana's tweet comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with the money laundering probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Saha was consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and was also the talent manager for Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

An ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle that has come up after one of Saha's conversations with Rhea got leaked.