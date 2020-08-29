Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi to star in Tamil film

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu are coming together for a Tamil film which will be directed by debutant Deepak Sundarajan.

Deepak Sundarajan is the son of veteran actor-director Sundarajan. Reportedly, the film will go on floor in September in Jaipur. Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and the team is planning to shoot with minimal crew.

It is said that Taapsee had said yes to the script around a year ago while Deepak Sundarajan met Vijay Sethupathi during lockdown and narrated the script. Though Vijay Sethupathi got a hand full of projects in his kitty, he liked the script and agreed to do it.

The makers of the film have decided to release it in early 2021.

Taapsee also has another Tamil film that she had signed titled Jana Gana Mana.