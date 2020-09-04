Dileep's next titled Khalasi, title poster out

Malayalam actor Dileep had been away from the limelight for quite sometime since the lockdown begun. And it was on Thursday evening that he announced his next movie titled 'Khalasi'.

Sharing the titled poster of the film, Dileep will join hands with popular film producer Gokulam Gopalan, for the upcoming project which will be directed by newcomer Mithilaj.

Khalasi is jointly scripted by director Mithilaj, along with Anuroop Koyilandi and Satheesh.

Reportedly, Khalasi will be a mega budget historical drama that revolves around the life of Mappila Khalasis of Malabar, Kerala. It is said that a few stars across South Indian film industry will be featured in the film.

Touted to be as one of the most expensive projects made in Malayalam cinema, the first schedule of shoot will begin in Kozhikode as and when the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Gokulam Gopalan's home production banner Sree Gokulam Movies International had last produced Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni.

More details regarding female lead and other crew members are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Dileep is also awaiting the release of his movie 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan' which was directed by Nadirshah.