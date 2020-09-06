{{head.currentUpdate}}

Fantastic Films announces next project after Love Action Drama

Dhyan Sreenivasan donned the director’s hat for the first time in last year’s blockbuster Love Action Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

On the first anniversary of the release of Love Action Drama, the same team has announced their next project. The movie was jointly produced by actor Aju Varghese, Visakh Subramanyam and Dhyan Sreenivasan for the banner of Fantastic Films. Aju has announced that the same team would be reuniting soon for another entertainer.

More details of the movie haven’t been revealed yet. Sajan Bakery Since 1962 starring Aju Varghese in the lead role is also produced by Fantastic Films and awaits release.

Fantastic Films had become part of incredible cinema by distributing the super hit movie Helen. 

