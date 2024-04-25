Veteran actor Mohanlal has dropped the behind the scenes (BTS) video of his debut directorial 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure', which is expected to hit theatres in the coming months. The video is also a tribute to the actor who can be seen effortlessly juggling between acting and directing in the upcoming venture.

The video also gives us a glimpse of how the music for the film was composed. A noteworthy highlight lies in the background score, crafted by Mark Kilian, recognized for his musical contributions to esteemed Oscar-winning productions such as 'Eye in the Sky' and 'Traitor.' The musical elements are further enriched by Lidiyan Nadaswaram's melodies, while the infusion of Portuguese songs stems from the creative mind of musician Garerio.

The fantasy 3D film was initially slated for release last year but was delayed due to post-production work. The film will release in across 60 countries and is being dubbed in 16 languages. 'Barroz' features Mohanlal as an enigmatic guardian of a Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure who is on a quest to find an heir to continue the sacred duty.

The film is based on Jijo Punnoose's screenplay, though the veteran film director backed out of the project after he alleged the film's production team had revised the script several times. The movie is set in Portugal and was shot in Goa, Kochi, Bangkok and China. 'Barroz' features Kallirroi Tziafeta, Guru Somasundaram, Komal Sharma, Ignacio Mateos, Prashant Nair, Tuhin Menon, Cesar Lorenete Raton and Maya in prominent roles.