Veteran actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU

Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri suffered a brain stroke on Tuesday and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

The 75-year-old star is "critical but stable" he told PTI. "She suffered a stroke earlier today. She is in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Her parameters continues to be monitored closely. She is critical but stable. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this afternoon," Sidhwani added.

A recipient of three National Film awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, is best known for her performances in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu.

She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho (2018). She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film.

The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, directed by Zoya Akhtar.