Miya enjoys her bachelorette party, looks a happy bride-to-be

Actress Miya's friends recently threw her a bridal shower and the pictures of which she has uploaded on her Instagram handle. Needless to say, Miya is looking adorable that her happiness, shows from the glow on her face.

Her beautiful bridal shower pictures are definitely a welcome change in this gloomy quarantine boredom.

A video was released on her sister's YouTube channel and looks like the actress and her family had a gala time.

The actor is getting married to Kottayam resident and businessman Ashwin Philip.



The duo had a low profile engagement ceremony at Ashwin’s residence, as per reports and the wedding date has been tentatively fixed in September.

