Did Rhea Chakraborty's 'smash the patriarchy' T-shirt promote Bollywood campaign?

Much before her arrest on Tuesday morning, actress Rhea Chakraborty had reached the NCB office in Mumbai, for Day 3 of questioning. She was photographed outside the office wearing a black T-shirt.

The message on the T-shirt read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Since then pictures of the actor in the top have gone viral on social media.

Later, after her arrest, many Bollywood personalities came forward and demanded justice for actor Rhea Chakraborty by posting the same quote from her T-shirt on smashing the 'patriarchy' using hashtag #JusticeForRhea.

Celebrities like Vidya Balan, ShibDandekar, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor shared the post.

Rhea's top was a part of a campaign run by The Souled Store, a clothing destination which sells official superhero and other merchandise. According to The Souled Store, the campaign includes t-shirts and badges which contain 12 ‘Roses Are Red’ poems centred around feminism which highlight various gender based issues faced by women on a daily basis.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday in a drug case linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.