Urmila Matondkar takes jibe at Kangana, asks 'does she know Himachal is the origin of drugs'

Kangana Ranaut has been the talk of the town lately ever since she has started voicing her opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Recently, Urmila Matondkar also expressed her views over Kangana’s statements and attacked the actress over her claims of exposing the drug nexus in Bollywood.

She further advised the actress to start her fight against the drug menace from her home state Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to India Today, she said, “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. She further attacked Kangana overexposing the drug nexus and said, “Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers’ money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?”

She even spoke about Jaya Bachchan’s statement and Kangana’s attack over the Veteran actor’s statement in the parliament. Urmila said that no person from a cultured family would such things about someone of the stature of Jaya Bachchan. She also said that she does not agree with action of demolition by the BMC of Kangana’s Pali Hill office.

Opening about why Bollywood is silent on the drug nexus issue, she said, “Bollywood is working in a vulnerable condition. People feel that they may face problems if they speak. If people are under constant fear they don’t ask questions.”

She also raised a question over Sushant Singh death case being politicised and asked why a similar row was not made over the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi who had committed suicide after alleged facing casteism.