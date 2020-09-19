Happy birthday Kavya Madhavan: When actress revealed about having a life beyond marriage

Kavya Madhavan, who was one of the most celebrated leading ladies of Malayalam cinema decided to bid goodbye to her acting career post marriage. The actress, who is away from the limelight is busy with her family life.

As she turned a year older, fans of hers had been sharing birthday posts for her on social media platforms. While some digged out old pics, some mentioned that they badly missed her onscreen. While many of her old video is doing the rounds, a video interview which she gave to Manorama News years ago is the talk of the town.

In the show, Nere Chowe she opened up about returning to cinema after her first marriage failed.

“I believe in fate. I am someone who always wanted to settle down after getting married. But having said that, I never expected that it would end up this way. Though in my mind, I wished to stop acting after getting married, when I left, I never publicly said that I won't make a comeback,” Kavya said.

Kavya married Nishal Chandra in 2009 and moved to Kuwait. However, the same year, she filed for divorce and both of them officially parted ways in 2011. Post divorce, she made a comeback and acted in a couple of films.

To a question as to what lesson she learnt in life, she replied saying, “I don't really know how to answer that but I can tell you that my perception about understanding people has changed over the time. Now, I think I can easily judge people unlike how I used to before.”

She further added, “I always believed that for a girl, marriage is biggest thing in life. But now, I realized that life does not end with marriage rather there is a life beyond that.”

Kavya also opened up about her relationship with actor Dileep back then.

Dileep married Kavya Madhavan on November 25, 2016, in a hush-hush ceremony held on Kochi. The couple welcomed their daughter Mahalakshmi on October 19, 2018. Dileep's daughter Meenakshi is also with the couple.

Kavya was last seen in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's directorial Pinneyum which also starred Dileep.