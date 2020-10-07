Actress Ananya meets Meghana Raj, friends of Chiranjeevi Sarja host baby shower party

A day after the traditional baby shower ceremony, friends of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja hosted a party for mom-to-be Meghana Raj.

Director Pannaga Bharana shared images and videos from the baby shower ceremony that they held for Meghana Raj and a few celebs from the industry were seen attending the ceremony.

Actress Ananya too had attended the function. Ananya was seen posing for pics along with Meghana and the pics are doing the rounds on social media. Meghana and Ananya had worked together in a couple of movies including Malayalam film 100 Degree Celsius. The two have been sharing a close bond since then.

The baby shower was in fact an intimate affair with the couple's closest friends in attendance with decorated hall and cake cutting.

Meanwhile, Meghana Raj took to Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Dhruva Sarja on his 32nd birthday. Meghana shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen dancing with Dhruva Sarja at the baby shower party. In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the photos, Meghana Raj wrote, "The way u stand strong beside me is the way i will always stand beside you forever! Promise! My dear birthday boy... i wish only happiness for you... smile just like how our Chiru does... Happiest birthday BIL (sic)."

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39 in June. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for many years.