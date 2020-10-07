Tovino Thomas admitted to Kochi hospital with stomach injury, in ICU for special care

Kochi: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was admitted to a private hospital here after he suffered a stomach injury while filming an action sequence of the film 'Kala'.

Tovino is in the intensive care unit for special care, a hospital spokesperson told Onmanorama.

The actor suffered an injury three days ago during the shoot at a set in Piravom in Ernakulam district.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors were examining whether there was any internal injury.

Tovino, whose action scenes were being filmed in the past few days, got a kick in the abdomen during the shoot.

Filming of the thriller, directed by Rohit V S, began on September 7.

Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis are Rohit's previous movies. Lal also plays an important role in Kala. Divya Pillai and Pathinettam Padi-fame Sumesh Moor are among the cast. Akhil George is behind the camera and Livingston Mathew is editing the film, bankrolled by Juvis Productions.

Tovino is also working on his pan-Indian superhero film Minnal Murali by director Basil Joseph (Godha, Kunjiramayanam) and producer Sophia Paul.

Tovino had earlier suffered mild burn injuries during the shooting of his film Edakkad Batallion 06.